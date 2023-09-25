Passengers Stuck Upside Down On Amusement Park Ride For 30 Minutes

Passengers on an amusement park ride at Canada's Wonderland were left stranded upside down for roughly 30 minutes over the weekend.

The Lumberjack ride, which swings passengers on a pair of giant axe pendulums to a maximum height of 75 feet, got stuck at the top, leaving the passengers hanging upside down.

A spokesperson for the park told Fox News that the passengers became stuck at 10:40 p.m. and were unloaded by 11:05 p.m. The guests were assessed by members of the First Aid staff before they were released back into the park.

The experience left one of the guests, 11-year-old Spencer Parkhouse, traumatized. He told CBC Toronto it was his first time getting to experience a "big ride." He said that the worst part was that once the ride started moving again, it had to finish its cycle before they could get off.

"The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going, and we're all like, 'No, please, I don't want to get stuck again," Parkhousesaid.

Several videos of the incident were posted on TikTok by @jiashira_.