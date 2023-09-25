Popular Florida City Named One Of The Best Fall Travel Destinations

As many people return to school or wrap up their summer vacation, fall becomes the best time to take a trip somewhere. Cooling temperatures and fewer crowds mean experiencing more of what a certain destination has to offer. While autumn is the peak time to view some colorful foliage, millions of Americans also look forward to harvest seasons, local festivals, scenic hikes, and other exciting activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure released a list of the best U.S. cities that are perfect for an autumn getaway. Twenty-one amazing destinations got the spotlight, including a popular spot in Florida: Orlando! Here's why writers say you should include this city in your travel plans:

"If you want to bring your preschoolers to the theme parks — or just ride Space Mountain over and over, without any kids in tow — the beginning of the school year is a good time to come to Orlando because theme parks tend to be lighter on the crowds. The city is more than just Disney and Universal, however. Check out the dynamic dining scene downtown and you’ll find chic options like Domu for Japanese cuisine or Enzo's on the Lake for Italian with a view."