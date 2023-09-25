WATCH: Swarm Of Wasps Attack Both Seattle Cops And Suspect During Arrest

By Zuri Anderson

September 25, 2023

macro insect close up
Photo: Eduardo Ramos Castaneda / Moment / Getty Images

Newly-released footage shows a swarm of wasps stinging Seattle police officers and the attempted carjacking suspect they were trying to arrest. Officials said the incident happened on August 13, when cops responded to several reports of attempted carjacking in East Queen Anne, according to a Thursday (September 21) news release.

Victims told police a 22-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, would block traffic and try to carjack drivers. The suspect would also inflict "significant damage" on vehicles as they passed, SPD reported.

Officers found the suspect on Dexter Way North in a tunnel under Aurora Avenue North, but he ended up fleeing on foot. The cops eventually caught up to him in a nearby greenbelt area, and the video cuts to wasps attacking officers as they were apprehending the suspect. One of the officers even said, "Aw, I'm getting stung, dude!"

Police scrambled to get the suspect out of the greenery so they could escape the furious insects. Officials said an officer suffered a laceration during the arrest, as well. Both the injured officer and the suspect were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The 22-year-old man was later booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault, property destruction, and attempted robbery.

