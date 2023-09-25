This Eatery Was Named Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
September 25, 2023
Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.
24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.
Talavera Cocina Mexicana was crowned Florida's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:
"The tortillas are made here with heritage corn from Oaxaca, nixtamalized in-house; the chips are toasted over cherry wood, not fried; the list of mezcals and tequilas in 300-strong. In other words, this isn’t your standard combo-plate place. The menu offers three different moles, sandal-shaped huaraches with a choice of fillings, four kinds of ceviche, whole red snapper, short ribs in birria broth…and there’s even a selection of insects, including maguey worms and chicatana ants."
You can find this restaurant at 2299 Ponce de Leon Blvd in Coral Gables.