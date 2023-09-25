This Eatery Was Named Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is the origin of many favorite foods. From tacos and burritos to quesadillas and nachos, many dishes are now a staple of America's food culture. So much so that it's not unusual to see restaurants and adventurous chefs adding their own delicious spin on these foods. If you're more of a fan of classic recipes, there are plenty of eateries catering to both authentic and classic flavors.

24/7 Wall St. recently refreshed its list of the best Mexican restaurant in every state. To craft their list, analysts consulted reviews and ratings from a variety of food-based websites, as well as local and regional sources.

Talavera Cocina Mexicana was crowned Florida's top Mexican restaurant! Here's why:

"The tortillas are made here with heritage corn from Oaxaca, nixtamalized in-house; the chips are toasted over cherry wood, not fried; the list of mezcals and tequilas in 300-strong. In other words, this isn’t your standard combo-plate place. The menu offers three different moles, sandal-shaped huaraches with a choice of fillings, four kinds of ceviche, whole red snapper, short ribs in birria broth…and there’s even a selection of insects, including maguey worms and chicatana ants."