Wisconsin Eatery Named The Best French Restaurant In The State

America is filled with restaurants offering a taste of different cuisines from around the world, like flavorful and spicy Thai dishes to indulgent pasta creations that will convince you to book the next plane to Italy. Badger State residents wanting to expand their adventurous palates, or anyone who simply wants to treat themselves to a nice meal, can even find some incredible French dishes without having to step foot out of Wisconsin.

24/7 Wall St. searched around the country for top-tier French restaurants honoring authentic traditions and compiled a list of the best spot in each state serving up popular cuisine like escargot, pâté, French onion soup, Boeuf Bourguignon and soufflé.

According to the list, the best French restaurant in all of Wisconsin is Cadre, located in Madison. 24/7 Wall St. suggests sampling the escargot, daube de boeuf or gâteau Basque. This restaurant has a 4.7 star rating on Google and nearly 200 reviews. Cadre is located at 2540 University Avenue in Madison.

Here's how the site determined its list:

"To compile a list of the best French restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted reviews and ratings on sites including Gayot, Michelin, Tasting Table, Time Out, Culture Trip, Business Insider, and Yelp, as well as numerous local and regional sources. In making our final choices, we considered not only various markers of quality (star ratings, effusive critical praise, etc.) but also, insofar as it could be determined, the fidelity each establishment pays to authentic French culinary traditions, whether classical or contemporary."

Check out 247wallst.com to see the full list of its picks for the best French restaurants around the country.