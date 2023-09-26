3 Powerball Tickets Worth $1 Million Each Sold In Florida

Three Floridians may be waking up millionaires Tuesday morning (September 26) after the latest Powerball drawing. According to WFLA, three tickets sold in Florida matched five numbers from Monday night's drawing, making them worth $1 million.

Here are the numbers from Monday's drawing: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and the red ball was 4. The powerplay was 2X.

Reporters also provided where these winning tickets were sold in the Sunshine State:

Publix, 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee

Walmart Fuel Station, 2845 North Old Lake Wilson Road in Kissimmee

Circle K, 31734 East State Road 44 in Eustis.

Nobody won the jackpot Monday night, so now the massive prize will jump to an estimated $835 million. The cash value is $390.4 million, according to Powerball's website.

The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday (September 27). If someone wins the jackpot that night, it'll become the Powerball's fourth-largest jackpot paid out.

Floridians have been getting lucky with the lottery lately. Just last week, a Florida man scored the top prize in a popular lottery game and took home millions of dollars. Another lottery player said his hands were "trembling" after he learned he won $5 million.