Florida Destination Ranked High Among America's Best Beach Towns

Beach towns have always been popular tourist spots, but now they're becoming idyllic places to settle down in. With access to the beach and reasonable housing markets, it's no wonder why Americans are considering these sunny locations. That's why Stacker revealed the 50 best beach towns in America.

According to the website, analysts "determined rankings by a number of factors, with the most weight given to the number of beaches within a quarter mile of a city or town and the total shoreline of those beaches. Weather patterns and the duration of each beach's swim season affect town scores. The ranking also takes into account the prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates, and median home prices."

An iconic destination in Florida broke into the Top 10: Daytona Beach! The "World's Most Famous Beach" is home to the Daytona International Raceway, built by NASCAR founder Will France. Considered a mecca for racing enthusiasts, millions of people also flock here for the sprawling beaches and other engaging activities.

Researchers provided some data to show what makes Daytona Beach so appealing:

Number of beaches: 6

Beach length: 15.75 miles

Average swim season length: 364 days

Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

Median home price: $194,200

Here are the Top 10 beach towns in America:

Corpus Christi, Texas Galveston, Texas Bolivar Peninsula, Texas Jamaica Beach, Texas Aransas Pass, Texas Texas City, Texas Daytona Beach, Florida Freeport, Texas Kihei, Hawaii Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.