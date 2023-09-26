Former Massachusetts Funeral Home With Spooky 'For Sale' Sign Goes Viral
By Logan DeLoye
September 26, 2023
A former funeral home in Millsbury is gaining a lot of attention online after a very honest "For Sale" sign of sorts was posted outside of the historic building last week. Instead of the classic "For Sale" sign, a sign reading "Probably Haunted" was placed in front of the Turgeon Funeral Home, currently being sold for $769,000.
WPRI mentioned that the funeral home dates back to the 1800s and can be converted into a single-family home or possibly a "spooky bed and breakfast." The "probably haunted" property features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a full basement, an attic, and a three-car garage with ample storage. The property, located at 56 Main Street, has been on the market for six days.
Here's what Erika K. Eucker of Media Realty LLC had to say about the "haunted" house in the Zillow listing:
"This beautifully impressive 5188 sq ft property is stationed in the heart of downtown Millbury, steps away from local shops and restaurants. Originally built in 1850 as a single-family home and owned by the same family since the 1940s, this stunning property has served as a funeral home since 1948. If you're a homeowner looking for a home with extraordinary presence and space, this could easily be converted back to a single-family home. The first floor features several massive rooms suitable for a variety of uses, office space, and two half-baths. The second floor offers 3+ bedrooms, 1 full and 2 half baths, multiple sitting rooms, multiple washer/dryer hookups, 2 kitchens, cozy sunlit porches, and some rooms just waiting to suit your vision."
For more information and to see photos of the former funeral home visit zillow.com.