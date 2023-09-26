Former Massachusetts Funeral Home With Spooky 'For Sale' Sign Goes Viral

A former funeral home in Millsbury is gaining a lot of attention online after a very honest "For Sale" sign of sorts was posted outside of the historic building last week. Instead of the classic "For Sale" sign, a sign reading "Probably Haunted" was placed in front of the Turgeon Funeral Home, currently being sold for $769,000.

WPRI mentioned that the funeral home dates back to the 1800s and can be converted into a single-family home or possibly a "spooky bed and breakfast." The "probably haunted" property features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a full basement, an attic, and a three-car garage with ample storage. The property, located at 56 Main Street, has been on the market for six days.