You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day or an anniversary to plan a romantic trip for you and your significant other. Surprise them with a getaway for a romantic weekend together any time of the year. Fortunately, there are plenty of romantic destinations in the state that make a quick trip away with your loved one possible.

Thrillist compiled a list of the most romantic weekend getaway in each state, disregarding big cities in favor of "smaller towns, quiet lakes, mountains, and beaches that will actually make your weekend feel like a true getaway."

According to the site, the most romantic weekend getaway in South Carolina is Landrum, located near the South Carolina-North Carolina border. Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"You're going to Landrum to stare at the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it's much easier to do that at The Red Horse Inn, a popular anniversary and honeymoon destination. (You can even get your own cottage!) Landrum is also home to Campbell's Covered Bridge, the state's only remaining covered bridge. It's a prime locations for pictures and maybe a picnic. But if you'd rather not pack a basket, there's always SC barbecue."

Check out the full list at Thrillist to see more of the best romantic weekend getaways around the country.