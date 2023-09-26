Where You Can Find Washington's Best Regional Pizzas

Pizza can really be a blank canvas for all kinds of flavors and creations, giving rise to several iconic styles. While many argue you should go to that style's place of origin to experience it authentically, that doesn't mean you can't find it in other cities or states. That's why The Washington Post put together an extensive roundup of every state's best place to grab a specific regional pizza, from Chicago and Detroit-style to more European-influenced pies.

"We analyzed 7.5 million Yelp reviews and developed a formula to identify the best," reporters wrote. "While we’ve interpreted the data on the national level to see which style reigns supreme by state, here you can see which restaurants our formula prefers in each state."

Here are the top picks for Washington State, according to the news outlet:

Visit The Washington Post's website for the full rundown of every state's best regional pizza.