2 Colorado Spots Named Among The 'Prettiest' Towns To Visit In Winter

Winter vacations typically mean heading somewhere with your family for the holidays, or heading back to your hometown. However, many people end up taking smaller trips or traveling outside the peak times of the season. Even better are the scenic views, unique experiences, and other snowy adventures waiting in the other amazing locations.

If you're thinking about a different destination for your winter trip, Country Living compiled a list of the "prettiest" U.S. towns to visit during the season. The list ranges from under-the-radar faves and popular spots to towns that rarely get the spotlight.

Two Colorado towns made the cut, and the first one mentioned is Glenwood Springs! Writers gave a quick explanation of why you should consider this spot:

"Forget about the cold winter temps by heading for a soak in Glenwood Springs' eponymous hot springs. If you're willing to brave the weather, spend a day at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park or Sunlight Mountain Resort for thrill rides and skiing, respectively."