'8 Mile' Actor & Rapper Nashawn Breedlove Passes Away At 46
By Tony M. Centeno
September 27, 2023
Nashawn Breedlove, a rapper and actor who caught his major break in the early 2000s in 8 Mile starring Eminem, has passed away.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, September 26, rapper Mickey Factz broke the news about Breedlove's passing in a touching message he posted to social media. Breedlove's family confirmed to the outlet that Breedlove passed away in his sleep on Sunday at his home in New Jersey. He
"RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile," Factz wrote. "Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness."
RIP to one of the few emcee’s to beat Eminem… Lotto from 8 Mile. Who’s friends lovingly called him, OX. You will be missed for your tenacity and aggressiveness.— IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) September 25, 2023
Breedlove got his start in the music industry under the stage name "OX" in a rap group called "The Now." After he went solo, Breedlove landed on the soundtrack for DJ Pooh's 2001 comedy The Wash starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. He had his own song called "Don't Talk Sh*t." A year later, Breedlove appeared in 8 Mile as "Lotto," a battle rapper who defeated Eminem's character "B-Rabbit." The film was based on Eminem's early yeras as a battle rapper who came up in Detroit.
The late rapper and actor was survived by his mother, his 22-year-old son and his mom Latisha. Breedlove was only 46.
Rest in peace, Nashawn Breedlove. Watch one of his scenes in 8 Mile below.