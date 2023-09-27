'8 Mile' Actor & Rapper Nashawn Breedlove Passes Away At 46

Breedlove got his start in the music industry under the stage name "OX" in a rap group called "The Now." After he went solo, Breedlove landed on the soundtrack for DJ Pooh's 2001 comedy The Wash starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. He had his own song called "Don't Talk Sh*t." A year later, Breedlove appeared in 8 Mile as "Lotto," a battle rapper who defeated Eminem's character "B-Rabbit." The film was based on Eminem's early yeras as a battle rapper who came up in Detroit.



The late rapper and actor was survived by his mother, his 22-year-old son and his mom Latisha. Breedlove was only 46.



Rest in peace, Nashawn Breedlove. Watch one of his scenes in 8 Mile below.