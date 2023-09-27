Flight Attendant Found Dead With Sock In Her Mouth In Airport Hotel Room

By Bill Galluccio

September 27, 2023

Do not cross
Photo: ugurhan / iStock / Getty Images

An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in an airport hotel room with a sock stuffed in her mouth on Monday (September 25) night.

The woman's body was discovered by a member of the cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott. Officials said the 66-year-old woman was supposed to check out of the hotel room two days before her body was discovered. It is unknown why it took two days to find her body.

Investigators found no signs of forced entry or a struggle. According to WPVIdetectives found sealed prescription bottles in the room.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WCAU that the woman was on several medications and likely suffered a "sudden death." He did not say what medications she was on or if there was any indication that she had misused her prescriptions.

Officials are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine how the woman died.

The case is being handled by the Homicide Detectives Division of the Philadelphia Police Department.

