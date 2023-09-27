Florida Restaurant Crowned The Best Cheap Place To Eat In The U.S.

Inflation has affected everything from the cost of living to leisurely activities. Restaurants are no different as they are forced to raise their menu prices to keep up with skyrocketing costs. Despite this, there are still plenty of eateries selling affordable and delicious meals.

USA Today scoured through data to round up the cheapest places to eat in the country. The website explained how the research was done:

"In August 2023, we analyzed Google ratings of 28,000 budget-friendly restaurants across 50 U.S. cities. We considered everything from major fast food chains to mom-and-pop joints slinging American comfort food, from coast to coast. The only qualifiers are that a restaurant has to be designated as one dollar sign on Google’s cost scale and have 200+ reviews."

A Florida restaurant was crowned the top spot for cheap eats: Mickey's Sub! Located in Tampa, this eatery offers both hot and cold sandwiches as well as the option to build your own sub! One of their most popular items is the Boars Head London Broil.