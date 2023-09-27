Ice Cube Confirms He's Working On A New Album

“I’m working on an album that hopefully I can finish in next couple of weeks and schedule to put it out and yeah, I’m digging what I’m doing," Cube said. "The name of the record is called Man Down and, you know, it’s a pretty good record. I like it. It’s dope."



The last solo album Ice Cube released was his 2018 LP Everythang's Corrupt. The 16-track album was released via Lench Mob/Interscope Records and only features Too $hort. Since then, Cube has only been musically tied to his MOUNT WESTMORE brethren Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40. The West Coast-based rap group officially dropped their album SNOOP CUBE 40 & $HORT at the end of 2022.



"It's a blessing, really," Cube said. "For one, I made a promise to myself when I got in this business that I wouldn't let it change who I am as a person, so I was always willing to let the chips fall where they may and and not worry about 'I can't do this or my career will be over' or 'if I do this, will this happen?' When you broke when you're starting off, going back to being broke is not an issue. That's not motivation, like 'I'm going to be broke again, let me bow down to this bulls**t.' No."



Look out for Ice Cube's new album coming soon.