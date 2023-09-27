Illinois Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in Illinois. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of Illinois is Galena. The Discoverer Blog recommended checking out the American Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor.

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"A stroll along Galena’s Main Street is about as quintessential small-town America as you’ll find. Antique dealers, galleries and restaurants set up shop in grandiose 19th-century buildings. Tree-shaded parks run alongside the riverbanks and glisten with fall foliage. President Ulysses S. Grant’s former home is open for tours and Civil War reenactments are held a short drive away in Elizabeth."

