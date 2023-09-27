Lucky Illinois Resident Wins Huge Lottery Prize From $30 Ticket

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Illinois resident recently turned a single lottery scratch-off into a multi-million dollar payout with the purchase of a $30 ticket. According to WGN9, the winner, whose name has yet to be published, won a total of $5 million dollars after purchasing the ticket from Schnucks supermarket in Savoy.

The winner purchased a Million $$ Match ticket, which promises top prizes of up to $5 million. The Illinois Lottery website explained how to play the game.

"Match any of YOUR NUMBERS to any of the WINNING NUMBERS, win PRIZE shown for that number. Get a "2X" symbol, win 2 TIMES the PRIZE shown. Get a "10X" symbol, win 10 TIMES the PRIZE shown. Get a "WIN" symbol, WIN ALL 30 YOUR NUMBER PRIZES shown below."

The individual who purchased the Million $$ Match ticket was not the only one to have benefitted from the win. The Schnucks supermarket where the winner purchased the ticket was given a whopping $50,000 just for being the place to sell the ticket! WGN9 mentioned that the winner has exactly one year to claim their prize. In the instance that the winner does not come forward to collect the $5 million, then the money will go to the state's Common School Fund.

