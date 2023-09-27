Massachusetts Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in Massachusetts. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of Massachusetts is Stockbridge. The Discoverer Blog recommended checking out The Norman Rockwell Museum.

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Lord, the Berkshires seemed dream-like on account of that frosting, sang James Taylor in his 1970 hit "Sweet Baby James". Come to Stockbridge in the holiday season and you’ll find out for yourself, when snow falls on the ground and vintage decorations add color to the streets. Not only an inspiration for music, artist Norman Rockwell painted several Berkshires scenes."

