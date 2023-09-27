Michigan Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in Michigan. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of Michigan is Saugatuck. The Discoverer Blog recommended checking out the Mt. Baldhead Park Trail.

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"From picnics on the shores of Kalamazoo Lake to boat rides and coastal fun at the wild Oval Beach, Saugatuck is one of Michigan’s finest summer destinations. Add to this a thriving arts scene, superb culinary options and a sprinkling of independent fashion stores. Keep an out for the historical markers, most notably one that honors the town of Singapore, which was buried in the sand."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit thediscoverer.com/blog.