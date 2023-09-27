Minnesota Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in Minnesota. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of Minnesota is Lanesboro.

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Connect with your outdoorsy spirit while discovering the glorious countryside of Southeastern Minnesota. Lanesboro straddles the Root River and is crossed by a section of the 60-mile (97-kilometer) long Root River State Trail. The paved trail is perfect for biking, skating, walking and even cross-country skiing. With canoes and kayaks available to rent, there’s plenty of opportunities to cruise the river."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit thediscoverer.com/blog.