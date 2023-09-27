New York Town Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

Small, but extremely memorable!

Far beyond the hustle and bustle of the city streets exists a charming little town that teems with so much good energy and rich history, that it is incomparable to the other small towns scattered throughout the state. This place is so unique and beloved that it was named as the best small town in New York. Be it desirable shops, galleries, and diners, or just the general splendor of the quiet streets, something about this town keeps locals around, and visitors coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by The Discoverer Blog, the best small town in all of New York is Cold Spring. The Discoverer Blog recommended checking out the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve.

Here's what The Discoverer Blog had to say about the best small town in the entire state:

"Travel north along the Hudson River from New York City to this dreamy daytrip destination. It’s impossible not to feel the weight of the world fall from your shoulders here when whiling away hours at the riverfront park. Perhaps a scenic boat cruise will tempt you or a spot of window shopping at the antique stores set along Main Street."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit thediscoverer.com/blog.