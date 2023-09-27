Record $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner From Florida Claims Prize

The Florida winner of the record-breaking $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim their massive prize, according to WFLA. Lottery documents obtained by reporters show the winner chose to take home the cash option of $783,300,000.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The new multimillionaire purchased the ticket at a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach on August 8. This store also got a $100,000 commission for selling the historic jackpot-winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the winner's identity was left confidential due to an exemption "PURSUANT TO F.S. 24.1051.” According to state law, their name will "no longer be confidential or exempt" after 90 days. This means the winner's identity will be revealed on December 25, 2023, reporters claim.

The $1.602 billion prize is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and one of the biggest lottery prizes to ever be claimed in the United States. The August jackpot dethroned the previous Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was the $2.04 billion Powerball prize in November 2022. The historic winner has been making headlines lately due to his super-expensive purchases.