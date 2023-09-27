Record $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner From Florida Claims Prize

By Zuri Anderson

September 27, 2023

Mega Millions lottery
Photo: youngvet / iStock Unreleased / Getty Images

The Florida winner of the record-breaking $1.602 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim their massive prize, according to WFLA. Lottery documents obtained by reporters show the winner chose to take home the cash option of $783,300,000.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33, and Mega Ball 14. The Megaplier was 2X.

The new multimillionaire purchased the ticket at a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach on August 8. This store also got a $100,000 commission for selling the historic jackpot-winning ticket.

The Florida Lottery said the winner's identity was left confidential due to an exemption "PURSUANT TO F.S. 24.1051.” According to state law, their name will "no longer be confidential or exempt" after 90 days. This means the winner's identity will be revealed on December 25, 2023, reporters claim.

The $1.602 billion prize is the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and one of the biggest lottery prizes to ever be claimed in the United States. The August jackpot dethroned the previous Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion, which was won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The biggest lottery jackpot ever won was the $2.04 billion Powerball prize in November 2022. The historic winner has been making headlines lately due to his super-expensive purchases.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.