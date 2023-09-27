Reno Named 'The Happiest Place To Live In The U.S.'

Reno, Nevada, has garnered the title of one of the "Happiest Places to Live in the U.S." as declared by Outside Magazine. Their analysis, released on September 18, spotlighted cities that epitomize "community, better quality of life, and more outdoor access." Reno, deemed a "modern boomtown," clinched the coveted top spot.

Once synonymous with gambling, Reno has metamorphosed into a thriving metropolis. It boasts a whitewater park, numerous climbing gyms, an extensive summer arts festival, a flourishing array of craft breweries and urban art installations, a legacy from the renowned Burning Man event in the Black Rock Desert. Reno's abundance of public land and mountainous allure caters to a populace yearning for these attributes.

Diversity and dedication to tackling climate change played pivotal roles in Reno's victory. The city hosts an annual Pride celebration and offers an affordable cost of living with no state income tax, drawing outdoor-oriented businesses. Companies like Patagonia, Amazon and Tesla have established a presence, providing employment opportunities.

Reno's exemplary inclusivity, as demonstrated by its perfect "Municipal Equality Index Score" in support of LGBTQ+ residents, further solidified its standing. Outside Magazine's criteria encompassed climate change impact and inclusivity, culminating in their list of the "15 Happiest Towns."

Reno's recognition as a vibrant and diverse community underscores its well-deserved reputation as a joyful place to call home.