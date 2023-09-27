Sum 41 Release Brand New 'Old-School Pop-Punk Song' Ahead Of Final Album

Sum 41 just shared a new single with an "old-school pop-punk" feel ahead of their final album, Heaven x Hell, that's got us all "hanging on" in anticipation of their next release. The new single titled "Landmines," premiered on iHeartRadio today (Wednesday, September 27th), giving listeners a taste of the early 2000s without having to travel back in time. Frontman Deryck Whibley told Kerrang that the single felt special to him from the moment that it was written.

“When I wrote Landmines I had no intention of writing an old-school pop-punk song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me.” In May, the band took to social media to announce that they would be splitting up after releasing one final album and embarking on a farewell tour with future dates to be announced.