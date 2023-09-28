$1 Billion Resort Project Just Announced In Reno

Grand Sierra Resort is embarking on a remarkable decade-long transformation with a slew of ambitious projects, as announced by company executives.

These visionary plans include the construction of a cutting-edge sports stadium and concert venue, an 800-room hotel tower, an aqua golf facility, and a 300-unit workforce housing complex.

GSR's owner, Alex Meruelo, who also owns Sahara on the Las Vegas Strip, has already invested hundreds of millions in upgrading the resort since acquiring it in 2011 for $42 million. This latest endeavor is poised to become a record-breaking private capital investment of approximately $1 billion, making it the largest in Reno's history.

The transformative journey begins with a 10,000-seat sports stadium, set to become the new home of the University of Nevada, Reno men's basketball team, and a potential host for NCAA tournament games. The venue will also welcome boxing, mixed martial arts events, and A-list music performances.

Massive surface-level parking lots at GSR will be replaced with underground parking structures, with an estimated cost of $70 to $80 million. Additionally, an aqua golf center, featuring heated driving ranges, will be revamped for a unique golfing experience, while the current site will be transformed into a Bellagio-style promenade with water fountains and dining options.

Plans for a new hotel tower, around the same height as the existing 27-floor tower, are under consideration for the future. The RV park will evolve into a workforce housing complex, prioritizing GSR employees, with subsidized or affordable rents for the 300-unit project.

Funding for these ambitious ventures is expected to come from a range of investors, ensuring that the university will not bear the cost of the basketball stadium. Groundbreaking is scheduled for late summer or early fall next year, with completion dates targeted for 2026 or early 2027.

These developments are set to solidify Grand Sierra Resort as a premier destination, offering unparalleled experiences for visitors while contributing to the growth of Reno's tourism sector.