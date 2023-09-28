Acclaimed Florida Eatery Named One Of 2023's Best New Restaurants

With the year winding down, dozens of culinary experts and news outlets look back on the last several months on which restaurants stood out the most. Longtime magazine Bon Appetit is no exception as the recently released its 2023 list of the "Best New Restaurants." Writers say put the spotlight on 24 eateries "packed with creativity right now" and embody the best of dining.

Only one Florida restaurant got a spot on the list, and that honor goes to Maty's! Kate Kassin penned the glowing recommendation for this newcomer:

"At Maty’s, Miami chef Valerie Chang is getting personal. After garnering acclaim for Itamae—the Nikkei restaurant she co-owns with her brother and father—she wanted to create a space where she could highlight Peruvian cooking traditions that honor her grandmother Maty. Chang is the driving force behind this new venture, serving up dishes that are warm and soulful, like a vibrant cebiche mixto with black grouper and crisp calamari or the fluffy tortitas de maiz. A fried snapper arrives curled dramatically around cornmeal-dusted fish nuggets, and a whole roasted dorade sits pretty on an ode-worthy ají amarillo beurre blanc. In the chic, airy dining room, you’ll find a gallery of family portraits and passed-down relics (like her grandmother’s school report card) adorning the walls. So while Maty’s might be the result of Chang’s vision, it is every bit a family affair."