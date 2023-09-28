Anitta Reveals She Climbed Mount Everest: 'Life Has Another Meaning Now'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

September 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Anitta is celebrating the one-year anniversary since she made the long trek to Mount Everest's base camp in the Himalayas. On Thursday, September 28th, the Brazilian pop star took to Instagram to share photos showing her expedition and share a heartfelt note about what accomplishing the journey meant to her.

"1 year of the trip that changed my life and my perception of myself forever. Walking to Everest base camp was a dream nobody ever knew I had," Anitta wrote in the caption. "When I got there this place had the power to make me question so many important things in life that we don’t realize when we are here immerse on this chase to reach the top."

Anitta continued, "Why do we chase the top? For us? For the others to see? Why it’s not enough when we get there? We need to go down safely, alive, healthy. You wanna go up again? Why? Did you stop to help somebody on the way up? If you stop to help others you will delay your summit… will you stop? Was it worth it? Were you the faster? Why? How?" She ended the caption with, "I’m so grateful I went through what I went when I decided to go there. Life has another meaning for me now."

The singer has even more to celebrate as she recently released her EP Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story this summer, as well as a collaboration with K-pop group TOMORROW X TOMORROW called "Back for More."

Anitta
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.