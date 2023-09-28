Anitta is celebrating the one-year anniversary since she made the long trek to Mount Everest's base camp in the Himalayas. On Thursday, September 28th, the Brazilian pop star took to Instagram to share photos showing her expedition and share a heartfelt note about what accomplishing the journey meant to her.

"1 year of the trip that changed my life and my perception of myself forever. Walking to Everest base camp was a dream nobody ever knew I had," Anitta wrote in the caption. "When I got there this place had the power to make me question so many important things in life that we don’t realize when we are here immerse on this chase to reach the top."