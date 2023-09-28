Anitta Reveals She Climbed Mount Everest: 'Life Has Another Meaning Now'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 28, 2023
Anitta is celebrating the one-year anniversary since she made the long trek to Mount Everest's base camp in the Himalayas. On Thursday, September 28th, the Brazilian pop star took to Instagram to share photos showing her expedition and share a heartfelt note about what accomplishing the journey meant to her.
"1 year of the trip that changed my life and my perception of myself forever. Walking to Everest base camp was a dream nobody ever knew I had," Anitta wrote in the caption. "When I got there this place had the power to make me question so many important things in life that we don’t realize when we are here immerse on this chase to reach the top."
Anitta continued, "Why do we chase the top? For us? For the others to see? Why it’s not enough when we get there? We need to go down safely, alive, healthy. You wanna go up again? Why? Did you stop to help somebody on the way up? If you stop to help others you will delay your summit… will you stop? Was it worth it? Were you the faster? Why? How?" She ended the caption with, "I’m so grateful I went through what I went when I decided to go there. Life has another meaning for me now."
The singer has even more to celebrate as she recently released her EP Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story this summer, as well as a collaboration with K-pop group TOMORROW X TOMORROW called "Back for More."