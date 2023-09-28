Billie Eilish Reveals She Thought She 'Lost' Her Ability To Write Hit Songs

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS recently struggled with a bout of creative block. In a new interview with Allure, Eilish opened up about how they were feeling when they wrote the hit Barbie song "What Was I Made For?"

“We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn’t have been less inspired and less creative. That day we were making stuff and were like, ‘We’ve lost it. Why are we even doing this?’" Eilish told the magazine. Luckily, they were able to work through it. "And then those first chords happened, and ‘I used to float / now I just fall down’ came out and the song wrote itself. I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes."

The emotional song makes a big appearance in Greta Gerwig's summer blockbuster and also became a viral hit. "We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by," she said. "A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me—everyone feels like that, eventually.”

It seems like Eilish and Finneas have gotten through their bout of creative block beyond just the Barbie song. Earlier this month, the Grammy winner teased fans about her next album during a performance at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia. After thanking her fans for coming out to her performance, she slyly added, "I will see you after the next album comes out."