California Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across California, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of California is Chez Panisse located in Berkeley.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"Selecting the best restaurant in a state as large and diverse as California is near impossible, but it’s hard to ignore a tried-and-true legend that typifies California cuisine. When she launched Chez Panisse in Berkeley in the 1970s, Alice Waters brought simple, farm-fresh food to American palettes—and has since helped kick off the careers of hundreds of successful chefs (reading the list of Chez Panisse’s former chefs is like a who’s who in the culinary world). Here, you can expect seasonal dishes highlighting local ingredients, including grilled halibut baked with roasted sweet peppers and fresh shell beans; pizza with goat cheese, mozzarella, and prosciutto; and plum galette."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the country visit tripsavvy.com.