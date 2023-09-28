Colorado Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Fine Dining Restaurants

Fine-dining restaurants bring a certain kind of appeal. Very few people can resist white tablecloths, picturesque decor, and acclaimed chefs crafting world-class dishes. They tend to be expensive, but the outstanding flavors and techniques are usually worth the steep price. With so many fancy establishments doting the United States, you could be living near one of the top ones in the country.

TripAdvisor annually bestows Travelers’ Choice awards to restaurants that go above and beyond with their food, service, and experience. The website states, "We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period. Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in travel."

A popular eatery in Colorado has once again graced the renowned list, and it's Rioja! This restaurant earned an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 thanks to its exceptional service and fantastic entrees, especially the pasta dishes, according to recent reviews.

"Chef Jennifer Jasinski's creatively inspired Mediterranean food is influenced by local seasonal products. Rioja is simple, pure food that emphasizes bright flavors & textures. The wines are a collection of fun interesting varietals that compliment the cuisine," writers say.