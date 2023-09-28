For the unfamiliar, a Supplemental Security Income check usually gets distributed to people who "have income and resources below specific financial limits." Adults and children can be qualified for SSI checks if they "are age 65 or older, are blind or have a medical condition that keeps them from working, which is expected to last one year or result in death." Finesse2tymes has done nothing but flex his luxury lifestyle in his music so fans are confused about how he qualifies.



Another aspect of his statement that's raising eyebrows is his claim that he "gets disability." As of press time, the "Can't Go To Jail" rapper has yet to publicly disclose any type of ailment that would qualify for disability. He made the claims not long after he confirmed that both of his girlfriends are expecting one child each. Finesse was dating three women but he recently revealed that he broke up with one of them.



See what Angela Yee had to say about the situation below.