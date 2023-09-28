Gunna Reveals The Secret To His Stunning Weight Loss

Gunna is currently in Los Angeles for his second show of the month. A couple of weeks ago, the "F*kumean" rapper hit the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City for his first show in two years. Gunna had Flo Milli and DDG open up the show before he performed some of his classics. The 30-year-old artist also performed songs from his new album a Gift & a Curse for the first time like "Back At It," "Bottom," "Ca$h $h*t" and "Idk Nomore." He also performed a handful of his collaborations with Young Thug and called for his freedom by displaying "Free Jeffrey" on the screen behind him.



His next show "The Curse" is set to go down at the YouTube Theater in L.A. tonight. We'll let you know what goes down at that show soon.

