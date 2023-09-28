Gunna Reveals The Secret To His Stunning Weight Loss

By Tony M. Centeno

September 28, 2023

Gunna
Photo: Getty Images

Gunna has transformed into a completely different person after shedding some weight this year. Since he debuted his new look, fans have been wondering what he did to lose all those pounds. Now we finally have an answer.

In a new video TMZ published on Thursday, September 28, the Atlanta rapper was spotted leaving his hotel in Beverly Hills when the camera woman asked the question that's been on his fans' minds since he was released from jail last December. After she asked how he lost all that weight, Gunna appeared to act like he was lifting dumbbells, but he immediately clarified that he was "lifting legs."

Gunna is currently in Los Angeles for his second show of the month. A couple of weeks ago, the "F*kumean" rapper hit the stage at the Barclays Center in New York City for his first show in two years. Gunna had Flo Milli and DDG open up the show before he performed some of his classics. The 30-year-old artist also performed songs from his new album a Gift & a Curse for the first time like "Back At It," "Bottom," "Ca$h $h*t" and "Idk Nomore." He also performed a handful of his collaborations with Young Thug and called for his freedom by displaying "Free Jeffrey" on the screen behind him.

His next show "The Curse" is set to go down at the YouTube Theater in L.A. tonight. We'll let you know what goes down at that show soon.

