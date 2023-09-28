Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2023
By Logan DeLoye
September 28, 2023
October is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to its growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Christmas-themed romance film Love Actually, and DreamWork's standout Kung Fu Panda are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.
Saving Private Ryan, the Sex and the City movie series, and Silver Linings Playbook will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for the complete Spy Kids Movie Collection will get to enjoy its arrival on the 13th.
Popular titles like Bridesmaids, Jumanji, and No Strings Attached will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2023.)
Here's everything coming to Netflix in October 2023:
October 1
- 60 Days In (Season 4)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- American Beauty (1999)
- American Made (2017)
- Backdraft (1991)
- BlackKkKlansman (2018)
- Blessers (2019)
- Casper (1995)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Colombiana (2011)
- Django (Season 1)
- Drake & Josh (Seasons 1-3)
- Dune (2021)
- Elysium (2013)
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Get Out (2017)
- Gladiator (2000)
- Identity Thief (2013)
- Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Ma (2019)
- Margot at the Wedding (2007)
- Miss Juneteenth (2020)
- Mission: Impossible Movie Collection
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
- Last Vegas (2013)
- One Piece (New Seasons)
- Pompeii (2014)
- Role Models (2008)
- Runaway Bride (1999)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- Scarface (1983)
- Sex and the City Movie Collection:
- Sex and the City: The Movie (1998)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
- The Firm (1993)
- The House Bunny (2008)
- The Monuments Men (2014)
- The Little Rascals (1994)
- The Night Logan Woke Up (Season 1)
- The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Charlile (2022)
- Us (2019)
- War of the Worlds (2005)
October 2
- Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog (2023)
October 3
- Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then (2023)
- Brother (2022)
October 4
- Beckham (Limited Series)
- Filip (2023)
- Keys to the Heart (2023)
- Race to the Summit (2023)
- Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Season 1)
- The Transporter: Refuelled (2015)
October 5
- Everything Now (Season 1)
- House of Spies / Khufiya (2023)
- Lupin (Part 3)
- Sex Tape (2014)
October 6
- A Deadly Invitation (2023)
- Ballerina (2023)
- Fair Play (2023)
- Maybe Baby / Bytte bytte baby (2023)
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (Season 1)
October 8
- K Food Show: A Nation of Banchan (New Episodes)
October 9
- After (2019)
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)
- Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
October 10
- DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1)
- Last One Standing (Season 2)
October 11
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)
- It Follows (2014)
- Once Upon a Star (2023)
- Pact of Silence (Season 1)
October 12
- Deliver Us From Evil (2014)
- Good Night World (Season 1)
- LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes)
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)
October 13
- Ijogbon (2023)
- Spy Kids Movie Collection:
- Spy Kids (2001)
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)
- The Conference (2023)
October 14
- Tammy (2014)
- The Misfits (2021)
October 15
- Camp Courage (2023)
- Look Away (2018)
October 16
- Long Shot (2019)
- Oggy Oggy (Season 3)
October 17
- Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023)
- I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1)
- Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
- The Devil on Trial (2023)
October 18
- Dark Water (Season 1)
October 19
- American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13)
- Bebefinn (Season 2)
- Bodies (Limited Series)
- Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1)
- Crashing Eid (Season 1)
- Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9)
- Neon (Season 1)
October 20
- Big Mouth (Season 7)
- Creature (Limited Series)
- Disco Inferno (2023)
- Doona! (Season 1)
- Elite (Season 7)
- Flashback (2023)
- Kandasamys: The Baby (2023)
- Old Dads (2023)
- Surviving Paradise (Season 1)
- Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023)
October 23
- Princess Power (Season 2)
October 24
- The Family Business (Seasons 1-4)
- Get Gotti (2023)
- Minions (2015)
- Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (2023)
October 25
- Absolute Beginners (Season 1)
- Burning Betrayal (2023)
- Life on our Planet (Season 1)
- The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 3)
October 26
- Pluto (Season 1)
October 27
- Pain Hustlers (2023)
- Sister Death (2023)
- TORE (Season 1)
- Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong’s Unreleased Short Film (2023)
October 28
- Castaway Diva (Season 1)
October 29
- Botched (Season 1)
October 31
- Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023)
