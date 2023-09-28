October is just around the corner, and Netflix plans to add a handful of new titles to its growing database of movies and series! Cult classic Christmas-themed romance film Love Actually, and DreamWork's standout Kung Fu Panda are a few of many titles making their way to the streaming service this coming month.

Saving Private Ryan, the Sex and the City movie series, and Silver Linings Playbook will also be welcomed additions to the streaming service this month. Fans waiting patiently for the complete Spy Kids Movie Collection will get to enjoy its arrival on the 13th.

Popular titles like Bridesmaids, Jumanji, and No Strings Attached will slowly be removed throughout the month. (See: Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2023.)

Here's everything coming to Netflix in October 2023: