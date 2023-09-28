October is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Bridesmaids, Jumanji, and No Strings Attached are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database throughout the month.

Popular titles like Victorious (Seasons 1-2), The Pink Panther, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Coming to America will slowly be removed throughout October. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2023.)

Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2023: