Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October 2023
By Logan DeLoye
September 28, 2023
Photo: iStockphoto
October is just around the corner and with each new month comes the removal and addition of some of your favorite Netflix titles. Titles such as Bridesmaids, Jumanji, and No Strings Attached are just a few of many films set to be removed from the streaming services' database throughout the month.
Popular titles like Victorious (Seasons 1-2), The Pink Panther, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Coming to America will slowly be removed throughout October. Despite the loss of so many good films, a handful of new series and classic movies will also be added. (See: Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In October 2023.)
Here's everything leaving Netflix in October 2023:
October 1
- 28 Days (2000)
- 60 Days In (Season 3)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- A Witches’ Ball (2017)
- Annihilation (2018)
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1)
- Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bridesmaids (2011)
- Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Code Lyoko (2007)
- Doom (2005)
- Dune (1984)
- Earthquake (1974)
- Everybody Knows (2019)
- Familiar Wife (2018)
- Funny People (2009)
- Hanna (2011)
- Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
- Here to Heart (Season 1)
- How High (2001)
- It’s Complicated (2009)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Kick-Ass (2010)
- Lawless (2012)
- Miami Vice (2006)
- Misaeng (2014)
- Monster Trucks (2016)
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
- Nanny McPhee (2005)
- National Security (2003)
- Norm of the North (2016)
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
- Old Money / Altes Geld (Season 1)
- Ray (2004)
- Rocky (1976)
- Rocky II (1979)
- Rocky III (1982)
- Rocky IV (1985)
- Rocky V (1990)
- Signal (Season 1)
- Slap Shot (1977)
- Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
- Star Trek (2009)
- Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
- Ted (2012)
- The Benchwarmers (2006)
- The Birth Reborn (2018)
- The Breakfast Club (1985)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
- The Huntsman: Winter War (2016)
- The K2 (Season 1)
- The Secret of My Success (1987)
- This Christmas (2007)
- Till Death (2021)
- Titanic (1997)
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
- Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)
- Warm Bodies (2013)
- We the Animals (2018)
- Zombieland (2009)
October 2
- Familiar Wife (Season 1)
- The Rental (2020)
- Turkish Dance School (2017)
October 3
- Jexi (2019)
October 4
- Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)
- Qurious Como (Season 1)
October 5
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
October 6
- Afronta! Facing It! (2017)
- American Pie 9: Girl’s Rule (2020)
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things (2019)
- Where Hands Touch (2018)
October 9
- My Step Dad: The Hippie (2018)
October 10
- Missing Link (2019)
- Occupation: Rainfall (2020)
October 11
- Ana e Vitória (2018)
- Blood Pact (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
- The Stand-In (2020)
October 13
- Kuntilanak (2018) – Netflix Original Removal
October 14
- The Rise of Phoenixes (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal
October 15
- Alice Junior (2019)
- Sanju (2018)
October 16
- 47 Ronin (2013)
- Half & Half (Seasons 1-4)
- One on One (Seasons 1-5)
- Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)
October 17
- Baadshaho (2017)
- In a Valley of Violence (2016)
- Mr. Chandramouli (2018)
- Unfriended (2014)
October 20
- Accidentally in Love (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal
- Ask the Doctor (Season 1) Netflix Original Removal
- Ghadi (2013)
- Taxi Ballad (2012)
October 21
- Bosta (2005)
- The Kite (2003)
- Tremors: Shrieker Island (2020)
- Under the Bombs (2007)
- West Beirut (1999)
- What Did I Mess (2018)
- Zozo (2005)
October 22
- Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)
- The Hows of Us (2018)
October 23
- Bending the Arc (2017)
- The Beginning of Life (2016)
- The Hollywood Masters (Seasons 1-3)
October 26
- Home (2015)
- Cliffhanger
- Collateral
- Coming to America
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Girl, Interrupted
- Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
- Into the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)
- LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE
- Mile 22
- No Strings Attached
- Pride & Prejudice
- Reservoir Dogs
- Steel Magnolias
- Tagged (Seasons 1-3)
- Terminator Genisys
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2)
- Victorious (Seasons 1-2)
Source: What's On Netflix