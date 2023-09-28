Here's The Most Affordable College In Florida

It's no secret that college is expensive. Families shell out thousands of dollars to send their kids to get an education, and that's just the tuition alone. That's not taking into account textbooks, housing, meal plans, and other necessities needed to be a college student. As a result, students often have to look for sources of funding to assist them, whether it's student loans or scholarships. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 85% of college students receive some form of financial aid.

Whether you're fresh out of high school or an adult looking to further your education, having affordable options for college is a plus. That's why TheBestSchools.org, a website that provides resources and information about colleges, revealed the cheapest four-year college in every state.

The rankings say Florida's most affordable college is Indian River State College! The in-state tuition rate is estimated at $3,104 for an academic year, according to the college's website. Analysts also provided more information about the programs there:

"Indian River State College is among the most affordable online colleges in Florida. IRSC offers diverse associate, bachelor's, and certificate programs. All IRSC programs develop the skills necessary for career success while supporting students through academic and career services... These bachelor's programs give students career-ready skills through a combination of experiential and classroom learning."

Check out the full list on thebestschools.org.