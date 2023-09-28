Here's The Most Affordable College In Washington

It's no secret that college is expensive. Families shell out thousands of dollars to send their kids to get an education, and that's just the tuition alone. That's not taking into account textbooks, housing, meal plans, and other necessities needed to be a college student. As a result, students often have to look for sources of funding to assist them, whether it's student loans or scholarships. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, over 85% of college students receive some form of financial aid.

Whether you're fresh out of high school or an adult looking to further your education, having affordable options for college is a plus. That's why TheBestSchools.org, a website that provides resources and information about colleges, revealed the cheapest four-year college in every state.

The rankings say Washington State's most affordable college is Bellevue College! The in-state tuition rate is estimated at $4,155 for the 2022-23 academic year, according to the college's website. Analysts also provided more information about the programs there:

"Established in 1966, Bellevue College offers a variety of associate, bachelor's, and certificate programs. Through the Intercollege Relations Commission transfer agreement, students can earn associate degrees at Bellevue College and seamlessly transfer to a four-year program at participating institutions. The school offers several of its programs completely online, including bachelor's degrees in healthcare informatics, healthcare management, and leadership. Students can also pursue fully online associate degrees in arts and science, business, and general studies."

Check out the full list on thebestschools.org.