Illinois Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across Illinois, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of Illinois is Alinea located in Chicago.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"While Illinois is filled with excellent restaurants, it can be hard to ignore the only restaurant in the state—and the entire middle of the country—to hold three Michelin stars. Alinea, which has held the stars since 2011 when Michelin first went to Chicago, is a fine-dining institution known as one of the best restaurants in the world. Chef Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas offer a theatrical feast of the senses to diners who can shell out top dollar for the impressive tasting menu, where each dish is a work of art."

