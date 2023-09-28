Kelly Clarkson Runs Off Stage Mid-Performance After Wardrobe Malfunction

Kelly Clarkson had to run off stage in the middle of a recent performance after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. The incident happened during her show in Minnesota, according to Page Six. Clarkson was singing her song "Catch My Breath" when she noticed something wrong with her lacy back dress and began adjusting it. "Am I good? Wait, hold on. Should I fix it?" she asked, looking at her band. Eventually, Clarkson realized she had to stop the music and fix the malfunction offstage. "I think my boob is showing," Clarkson said before literally running off stage to fix her outfit as the crowd laughed along with her.