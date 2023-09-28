Kelly Clarkson Runs Off Stage Mid-Performance After Wardrobe Malfunction
By Rebekah Gonzalez
September 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson had to run off stage in the middle of a recent performance after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. The incident happened during her show in Minnesota, according to Page Six. Clarkson was singing her song "Catch My Breath" when she noticed something wrong with her lacy back dress and began adjusting it. "Am I good? Wait, hold on. Should I fix it?" she asked, looking at her band. Eventually, Clarkson realized she had to stop the music and fix the malfunction offstage. "I think my boob is showing," Clarkson said before literally running off stage to fix her outfit as the crowd laughed along with her.
September 27, 2023
Last weekend, Clarkson was one of the performers in a star-studded lineup at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Notably, Clarkson made a lyric swap at the end of “Since U Been Gone,” singing: “I’m so happy now that you’re gone.” It's not the first time, however, that the Texas-born megastar has made changes to the lyrics of her songs on stage. Last month, for example, Clarkson put a new spin on “Piece By Piece” during her Las Vegas residency, making a few changes to the 2015 ballad following her divorce.
Earlier in the day, Clarkson stopped to tip a street performer and joined her in singing Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It." The performer didn't know who she was singing with at first but finally figured it out and shared a sweet hug. "She gives the best hugs and sings her tail off!" Clarkson said of the singer.