Massachusetts Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across Massachusetts, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of Massachusetts is Oleana located in Cambridge.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"Ana Sortun’s cozy Middle Eastern restaurant in Cambridge is the first of several she owns and runs in the Boston area that sources many of its ingredients from nearby Siena Farms (owned by her husband, Chris Kurth). Opened in 2001, Oleana has a long list of hot and cold mezze (eggplant dolma, Vermont quail kabob, whipped feta with pita chips, and spinach falafel, for example) that one can easily make a meal out of. Still, there are several larger plates worth saving room for. It goes without saying that the famous baked Alaska for dessert is a must."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the country visit tripsavvy.com.