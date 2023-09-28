Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across Michigan, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of Michigan is Al-Ameer located in Dearborn.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"Dearborn is a suburb of Detroit that’s home to the largest Arab American community in the country, which means it’s also home to incredible Middle Eastern restaurants offering everything from authentic Yemenite to Lebanese cuisine. Al-Ameer, which won the James Beard Classics Award in 2016, serves delicious Lebanese fare from partners Khalil Ammar and Zaki Hashem and their sons. Expect dishes like fattoush salad, tabbouli, shish kebab, and creamy handmade hummus with freshly baked pita."

