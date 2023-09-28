Minnesota Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across Minnesota, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of Minnesota is Owamni located in Minneapolis.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"Although this Minneapolis restaurant only opened in summer 2021, it’s been a long time coming. Owned by chef Sean Sherman and Dana Thompson, who have run the Sioux Chef catering company and educational nonprofit since 2014, Owamni is inside a former mill on the Mississippi River. Overlooking the sacred Owámniyomni, the Dakota name for St. Anthony Falls, the restaurant features a menu showcasing indigenous foods without the use of ingredients brought by colonials (i.e., wheat flour, sugar, and dairy). Here, wild game, fruits and vegetables, and ancient seeds and plants take center stage in dishes like preserved rabbit with fermented blueberry and corn flatbread; a turkey leg sandwich on cornbread; and bison served with hazelnut-crusted carrot and sunchoke purée."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the country visit tripsavvy.com.