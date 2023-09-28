Missouri Restaurant Serves The Best Breakfast Sandwich In The State

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day, but what if you don't have time to sit down and eat a full plate of eggs and bacon, fluffy waffles or even a bowl of cereal? That's where breakfast sandwiches come in! The on-the-go meals are the perfect way to get a start on your day, whether you're busy commuting to the office or enjoying a relaxing day off.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best breakfast sandwich in each state, "from simple sausage sandwiches on slice bread to biscuits, bagels, and French toast stuffed with sweet or savory fillings."

So which restaurant in Missouri has the best breakfast sandwich?

Songbird

Located in St. Louis, Songbird serves up an amazing lineup breakfast and lunch dishes, but its The Combo was named the best of the best breakfast sandwich in the state. Songbird is located at 4476 Chouteau Avenue in St. Louis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"A mighty breakfast sandwich made with Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, a fried egg, honey, sea salt, and toasted sourdough, The Combo debuted at Tower Grove Farmers' Market where it built its loyal following. The team behind it, Kitchen Kulture, have made it the focus of their casual café Songbird — and diners can't get enough."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best breakfast sandwich in each state.