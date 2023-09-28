Nebraska Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across Nebraska, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of Nebraska is Block 16 located in Omaha.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"Omaha's Block 16 is so much more than a sandwich shop: it features farm-fresh ingredients in globally-influenced street food. This translates to creations by the husband-and-wife owners like the croque garcon burger (cheese, ham, and a sunny-side-up farm egg atop an all-natural burger with mustard and truffle mayo) and the poutine burrito (shaved steak, cheese curds, tots, B16 gravy, and malt vinegar aioli). Plus, there's a daily changing special."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the country visit tripsavvy.com.