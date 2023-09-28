New York Restaurant Named 'Best Restaurant' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

September 28, 2023

Do you have a favorite restaurant?

Your favorite restaurant likely depends on what ethnicity of food you prefer. Whether you choose to indulge in Mexican, Chinese, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, or any other cuisine, there is one restaurant in each state that you simply have to try! While many restaurants exist across New York, only one is known for being the best around. Be it the tasty unique dishes, quality service, or overall atmosphere, something about this one-of-a-kind restaurant keeps patrons returning for more.

According to a list compiled by Tripsavvy, the best restaurant in all of New York is Lucali located in Brooklyn.

Here's what Tripsavvy had to say about the best restaurant in the entire state:

"It’s basically impossible to choose the best restaurant in New York—and when it comes down to it, while fine dining establishments (think Le Bernardin, Eleven Madison Park, Blue Hill at Stone Barns, and Gramercy Tavern) are certainly well worth indulging, they aren’t the types of places you will typically go to more than once...in a lifetime. If you even get that far. And while New York is filled with incredibly delicious food inspired by global cuisines, we just couldn’t deny the fact that pizza is really the lifeblood of the city and state. And while there are countless slice joints and Neapolitan pie-slingers worthy of acclaim, Lucali is at this point a landmark institution serving the best pizza in the coziest, most romantic setting in New York (and maybe the country). There. We said it. Come at us."

For a continued list of the best restaurants across the country visit tripsavvy.com.

