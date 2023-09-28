Donuts come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, from plain donuts glazed with a sweet icing to donut holes offering concentrated bites of flavor to large treats with fun and and unique toppings. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best donuts around the country, compiling a list of the best of the sweet treat in each state that range from classically traditional to uniquely interesting.

According to the site, the best donut in Ohio is the maple bacon donut served at Brewnuts, a beer and donut shop in Cleveland. The popular pairing of smoky bacon and rich maple combines the best of the sweet and salty combo that many people enjoy, with this particularly donut adding another depth of flavor thank to the craft beer used in the donut batter.

Brewnuts is located at 6501 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Cool Cleveland hangout Brewnuts serves donuts and beer. And it also serves donuts made with beer. Craft beer is whipped into the batter, giving the handcrafted donuts unique flavor profiles and helping to counterbalance the sweetness. Customers rave about the huge, filling and unfailingly delicious donuts, with a main range embellished by rotating specials. The maple bacon, made with bourbon ale, is an enduring favorite."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of where to find the best donut in each state.