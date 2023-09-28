Donuts come in all shapes, sizes and flavors, from plain donuts glazed with a sweet icing to donut holes offering concentrated bites of flavor to large treats with fun and and unique toppings. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood found the best donuts around the country, compiling a list of the best of the sweet treat in each state that range from classically traditional to uniquely interesting.

According to the site, the best donut in Tennessee is the brown butter donut served at East Park Donuts and Coffee in Nashville. Though the shop has a long list of different flavors, the brown butter is a must-try for anyone who enjoys their treats to be a bit a sweet and salty.

East Park Donuts and Coffee is located at 700 Main Street in East Nashville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"East Park Donuts and Coffee is a relatively new kid on Nashville's donut block (unfortunately, not an actual street). The store specializes in brioche and cake donuts and caters to those on paleo, gluten-free, vegan, and keto diets. Most of the menu is a rotation of specials and colorful creations. The incredible brown butter donut is one of the core range, and people love how it's a beautiful balance of sweet and salty."

Check out LoveFood to see the full list of where to find the best donut in each state.