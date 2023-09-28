The Best Donuts In Arizona

Donuts are a beloved treat across the U.S., with countless varieties to choose from. From extravagant creations to simple classics, there is a donut for every taste. LoveFood.com recently explored the best donut shops in each state, declaring a winning flavor as well as where to find it in every location!

For example, in the nation's capital, at District Doughnut, daily-made donuts featuring high-quality ingredients and a range of flavors, from traditional glazed to unique options like brown butter and salted dulce de leche, can be tasted.

The best donuts across the country showcase the diverse and delicious options available. Whether you prefer a classic glazed donut or crave something more adventurous, there is a perfect donut waiting for you in your state. So, next time you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to the best donut Arizona has to offer.

But what exactly is the best donut in Arizona?

Here is what LoveFood.com has to say:

"Cookie Monster Dough Melt, Novel Ice Cream, Phoenix

Don’t let the name fool you. Novel Ice Cream does serve its ice cream in a cup or waffle sandwich, but it’s the warm donut buns, with a scoop stuffed inside, that customers adore. The Dough Melt, with bright blue Cookie Monster ice cream, mini cookies, and crushed Oreos, is a standout. There’s now also a Novel in Mesa, Arizona."