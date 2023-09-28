The Best Donuts In New Mexico

Donuts are a beloved treat across the U.S., with countless varieties to choose from. From extravagant creations to simple classics, there is a donut for every taste. LoveFood.com recently explored the best donut shops in each state, declaring a winning flavor as well as where to find it in every location!

For example, in the nation's capital, at District Doughnut, daily-made donuts featuring high-quality ingredients and a range of flavors, from traditional glazed to unique options like brown butter and salted dulce de leche, can be tasted.

The best donuts across the country showcase the diverse and delicious options available. Whether you prefer a classic glazed donut or crave something more adventurous, there is a perfect donut waiting for you in your state. So, next time you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to the best donut New Mexico has to offer.

But what exactly is the best donut in New Mexico?

Here is what LoveFood.com has to say:

"Blue Corn Blueberry Lavender, Whoo's Donuts, Santa Fe

This popping purple donut is almost too good looking to eat. Santa Fe's Whoo's Donuts makes its offerings from scratch every day and takes pride in its creative flavors – from seasonal Mexican chocolate to a green chile apple fritter. But the enduring favorite is the Blue Corn Blueberry lavender, a ring donut with a sweet, floral, fruity glaze that looks as pretty as can be sitting on the shelf."