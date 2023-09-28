Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne Team Up For Their 'Brand New' Hit

"Brand New" comes straight off Tyga and YG's long-awaited project Hit Me When U Leave The Klub. The playlist comes complete with 14 fresh collaborations between the California duo including "Big One" featuring Busta Rhymes and their previously released hit "West Coast Weekends" with Blxst. YG and Tyga have been teasing their joint effort for quite some time. Throughout the summer, they released other songs from the playlist like "Platinum" and "PARTy T1M3."



Meanwhile, their collaboration with Lil Wayne arrived on his 41st birthday. Not only did he drop that record, but Weezy also updated fans on his upcoming album Tha Fix Before Tha VI. After the song and video dropped, the Young Money founder announced the release date for the album before Tha Carter VI and revealed the official tracklist. Wayne's 10-track project will feature Jon Batiste, Euro and singer Foushee. Look out for that album plus YG and Tyga's playlist when they drop on the same day, September 29.



Watch the official music video for "Brand New" below.