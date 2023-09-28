WATCH: Mother Leads Child Under Guardrail Near Steep Cliff At National Park

A shocking video recorded a few weeks ago at Sequoia National Park shows a woman leading her young child toward the edge of a very steep cliff.

The video was taken on the summit of Moro Rock, which has an elevation of 6,725 and is about a thousand feet above the park entrance. To reach the summit, visitors must climb 350 concrete stairs, which take you above the tree line and grant spectacular views of the San Joaquin Valley and the Great Western Divide's peaks.

The National Park Service warns that the climb can be treacherous and advises hikers to use the handrails lining the steps.

"Handrails along the way make the climb relatively safe, though you should keep a close eye on small children because of steep dropoffs along the entire route. The hike can be strenuous; taking your time as you climb can help you adjust to the thinner air at higher elevations," the agency says.

One woman didn't seem to care about the warnings and ducked under the guardrails at the summit with her young child in tow. Bystanders watch as the woman and her child walk dangerously close to the edge of the cliff.

The video was posted on the Instagram account Tourons of National Parks. "Tourons" is a mash-up of tourists and morons, which is an apt description for this woman.